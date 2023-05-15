Texas Mom, Dad and Daughter All Graduate from College at the Same Time: 'Surreal'

For the first time in history at Texas Lutheran University, a student graduated at the same time as both of her parents.

"This is my fun fact when I meet people," Ashley Adams, an education major from Cibolo, said ahead of the "surreal" occasion on Saturday, according to a news release from the school.

"Who else can say that they went to college with both of their parents and will be walking the stage with them?" she added. "My parents didn't get to finish their education because they wanted to start a family and there were better opportunities at the time to obtain that goal."

When Ashley's parents, Robyn and Greg Adams, asked if their daughter had a problem with them transferring to TLU — which is located in Seguin, about 52 miles south of Austin — Ashley was all for it.

"I can't express how proud I am of my parents for not only going back to school, but making the most out of their time here," she said. "My mom has taken on a mother-like role and was always helping her classmates in various ways. My dad got to be a college athlete by joining the golf team."

Ashley Adams with parents Greg and Robyn. Texas Lutheran University

"I think that they have had such a presence on campus, and I am so lucky and proud to call them my parents," she added. "Graduating with my family is by far going to be one of the most special moments of my life."

Robyn graduated with a maters in accounting while her husband, a retired Army veteran, pursued his business degree.

"I'm going to be watching my husband and daughter and it's going to be surreal," Robyn said of TLU's Spring Commencement Ceremony. "I'm so very proud of Ashley, but to get to watch from a behind-the-scenes perspective is really neat and something I would never give up."

Adams family. Texas Lutheran University

As for Greg, although he never thought his own "dream" graduation day would be possible, he mostly just feels like a proud papa.

"I want to say I won't get emotional, but I probably will," he said. "I'm so very proud of all of Ashley's accomplishments and the woman she is becoming. I thank her for allowing us the opportunity to attend TLU and for allowing us to watch her develop into the person she is."