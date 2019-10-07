Texas Man Has Socks, Shoes Blown Off Feet After Getting Struck by Lightning While Walking Dogs

Image zoom Alex Correas ABC 13

A Texas man says he’s lucky to be alive after he was struck by lightning while walking his three dogs.

Alex Coreas, 27, was out with his German Shepherds on Thursday when a bolt of lightning touched down, blasting his shoes and socks off his feet and sending him to the ground, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

“You know what they say, with the blinking of an eye anything can happen — and that’s what happened,” he told the outlet.

The incident was captured on security camera footage at the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Spring, and shows the terrifying moment Coreas is struck.

The mechanic immediately falls forward as his dogs run off, before a group of bystanders rush in to help perform CPR.

A worker at the hospital, Christy Mittler, told the outlet she, a colleague, and a stranger rushed outside to help Coreas, who was not moving or breathing.

“His shoes and socks got blown off his feet … We rolled him over and we were sweeping out his stuff,” she said. “We were knocking him on his back, telling him, ‘It’s OK. You got hit by lightning.’ ”

Coreas said he has no memory of getting hit, but remembers regaining consciousness while being airlifted to the hospital.

“My first question was whether my dogs were OK,” he said, adding that Sophie, Honey, and Hazel were doing just fine.

Coreas was released from the hospital on Sunday, KTRK reports, though doctors have told him he’ll need to return for a follow-up visit after the zap, which sent electricity traveling up his leg and into his hip.

A GoFundMe page arranged by his sister says that while he’s on the road to recovery, he is still in pain and has lost hearing in his left ear.

“The way I got hit, the way it traveled through my body, they do say I’m lucky to be alive, and I have a story to tell, and I’m here, sitting down and telling it,” he told KTRK.

The odds of being struck by lightning are 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service.