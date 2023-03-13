Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say

The bodies of two men in their 60s were found inside a home in Houston on Saturday after police arrived to conduct a welfare check

Published on March 13, 2023 03:19 PM

Authorities in Texas believe a man found dead over the weekend had been living with a corpse for several months.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) says a pair of men in their 60s were found dead inside a home on Kilwinning Drive in Houston Saturday as officers conducted a welfare check at the residence.

A gunshot went off in the back of the home "immediately" after officers gained entry to the house around 8 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

A 63-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in one of the bedrooms, the HSCO said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies located the remains of a second man in a separate bedroom, according to Saturday's press release. The 62-year-old's body was said to be "in an extremely advanced state of decomposition."

Officials believe the second man, who also has not been identified, may have been dead for "several months" before his remains were found.

Neighbors said they became "concerned" about their neighbors after realizing they had not seen them for "several days," according to the HSCO.

One of the men had not been seen for months, according to the Associated Press.

Alton Bell, who lives next door, said he called the HSCO for the welfare check after noticing "a bunch of flies" near the home while mowing his lawn, ABC affiliate KTRK-TV reported.

Deputy and HSCO spokesperson Thomas Gilliland said deputies also noticed "a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house," per the AP.

Footage taken by neighbors, which was shared with NBC affiliate KPRC-TV, shows authorities banging on the door of the home before making entry.

The HCSO said the two men found inside appeared to live together, according to KTRK-TV.

"We're pretty shocked," Bell told the outlet. "It's really horrifying. I mean, this guy was 20 feet from my house lying in a room."

Linda Meadows, another neighbor who lives on the street, said the smell that came from the home was "awful," per the report.

Meadows also told KPRC-TV that one of the men was going to work "every day," so she didn't think anything was wrong.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing, according to the HSCO.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not officially revealed how each man died.

