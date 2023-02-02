'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday

By
Published on February 2, 2023 08:56 AM
An ice-coated road is empty of cars after North Texas gets hit with another ice storm
Texas ice storm. Photo: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people.

From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week.

On Wednesday, as authorities cautioned against driving due to slick roads in North Texas, hundreds of miles south, an even icier wintry mix coated power lines and resulted in outages in Austin and the Hill Country, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

By Thursday morning, an estimated 171,000 Austin Energy customers were still without power, as ice up to three-quarters of an inch accumulated on power lines and snapped tree branches, per the newspaper. About 400,000 across the state were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

"These outages are due to severe winter weather and are not related to a statewide grid issue," Austin Energy said in a statement. "Ice is accumulating on power lines, utility poles and tree limbs leading to power outages."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

North Texas gets hit with another ice storm
Texas ice storm. Chris Rusanowsky/ZUMA Press Wire

At least eight people have died as a result of the storm, including in traffic accidents in the cities of Arlington and Austin, as well as Arkansas state.

While authorities are cautioning against traveling by car, heading to the skies has not been an easy feat either.

About 75% of the flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and two-thirds at Dallas Love Field Airport were canceled on Wednesday.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, over half were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

RELATED VIDEO: Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 49 — with 27 Victims in Buffalo, New York: "So Many Bodies"

Relief, however, is expected by late Thursday, according to the National Weather Service — at least for the South.

"The epic ice storm across the South and Mid-South will end today from west to east," the National Weather Service said.

"A system tracking near the Gulf Coast will clear-out the frozen mess, while also producing heavy rain and perhaps a severe thunderstorm for the Gulf Coast states," NWS added.

Their statement continued, "Meanwhile, a glancing shot of arctic air will sweep through the Northeastern U.S. on Friday to produce very dangerous wind chills through Saturday."

Related Articles
Ashley Cain-Gribble & Timothy Leduc (USA) - Figure Skating : Team Pairs Free Skating during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games; Ashley Cain Instagram
Olympian Ashley Cain-Gribble Ice Skates in the Streets of Texas During Historic Freeze: Watch
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'
Man blows snow off a sidewalk, in Minneapolis Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota, Minneapolis, United States - 21 Dec 2022
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend
This aerial image shows roof damage to the Sagewood Apartments after an apparent tornado, in Eutaw, Alabama
Mother and Her 8-Year-Old Son Killed in Alabama as Tornadoes Sweep Across the South
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia's southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3, 2022.
The Most Extreme Weather Events of 2022 (So Far)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
102022_Erin Unloading Dog Kennel_ ©GGC_Good Flight 10.2.22
90 Shelter Animals Airlifted to the Northeast to Make Room for Pets Affected By Hurricane Ian
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Falls to Death From Condo Balcony After Family Evacuated From Jacksonville
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
Texas snow
2.8 Million Texans Are Without Power as State Is Hit by Unprecedented Winter Storm
Winter Weather Texas
See Photos from the Record-Setting Winter Storm Uri: Its Impact on Texas and Beyond
Northern Virginia hit with major winter storm
Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency as State Braces for Snowstorm After Distressing I-95 Backup