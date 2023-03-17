Texas Hospital Dresses NICU Babies in Western Outfits to Celebrate Their First Rodeo — See the Photos!

"Dressing up in your best western wear during the rodeo is a rite of passage for all Houstonians, even the tiniest ones!" says one specialist at Texas Children's Hospital

By
Published on March 17, 2023 01:48 PM
Newborns in the Texas Children's Hospital NICU Celebrate Their First Rodeo in Western Gear
Newborn at the Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit . Photo: Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital

It's never too early to celebrate your first rodeo — just ask these Texas newborns!

Babies being cared for at Texas Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit recently got all dolled up for an adorable rodeo-themed photoshoot in honor of The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which runs through March 19.

A hospital spokesperson tells PEOPLE the adorable shoot took place last week.

Each participating baby received their own special outfit for the shoot — and some even smiled for the camera!

Olivia Priolo Pigeon, a Child Life Specialist at TCH, says documenting these kinds of "first experiences" for NICU babies leaves families with "lasting legacies" that they can enjoy "for years to come."

Newborns in the Texas Children's Hospital NICU Celebrate Their First Rodeo in Western Gear
Newborn in Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital

It can also help alleviate some of the stress that comes with a child's stay in the NICU.

"A hospital stay can be very stressful for families," the specialist tells PEOPLE. "Providing normalized events can help to create positive memories for families and celebrate various milestones despite hospitalization."

Newborns in the Texas Children's Hospital NICU Celebrate Their First Rodeo in Western Gear
Newborn at the Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is held at NRG Park, which is just a few blocks away from Texas Children's.

And the rodeo is one of the biggest in the world, as is TCH's NICU, Priolo Pigeon tells PEOPLE.

"Dressing up in your best western wear during the rodeo is a rite of passage for all Houstonians, even the tiniest ones!" the specialist adds.

Newborns in the Texas Children's Hospital NICU Celebrate Their First Rodeo in Western Gear
Newborn at the Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital

Although the hospital hasn't done many rodeo-themed photoshoots with their NICU babies, it's not the first time newborns have gotten all dressed up to celebrate special occasions, like Halloween and Christmas.

"At Christmas, oftentimes a staff member volunteers to dress up as Santa so the babies can get their first photo with the big guy!" adds a hospital spokesperson.

