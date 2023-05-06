Texas High School Says Odor That Led to Hospitalizations and Canceled Classes Was Caused by 'Stink Spray'

A student at a Texas high school has confessed to using a "stink spray" in a prank that sent six students to the hospital and canceled classes on Friday.

Caney Creek High School Principal Jeff Stichler told parents the investigation by police and campus administration led them to believe the odor was introduced by students "using a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray."

"One student has confessed, and we anticipate others may be identified through our ongoing investigation," according to a memo obtained by PEOPLE.

Stichler said the school district is working with the District Attorney's Office and "will address it to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas."

The "gas smell" began on Wednesday near the cafeteria, reported CBS affiliate KHOU-11. After evacuating the school, the Caney Creek Fire Department and Conroe ISD maintenance staff were called to investigate where it was coming from but were unsuccessful.

While at the school, firefighters "checked the entire building with gas detection equipment and were not able to locate any signs of gas," Caney Creek Fire Chief Raymond Flannelly wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

A decision was made to resume classes on Thursday — but again, crews were called to investigate the smell.

That day, Flannelly said that 14 students in total reported feeling ill on Thursday, and six of them were taken to the nearest hospital. They are in stable condition, per KHOU-11 and NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

On Thursday, additional teams were brought in to "determine the cause of the odor in the building," Flannelly wrote in the statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Both Hazardous Materials Response Teams obtained air samples, and used gas monitoring equipment and were unable to detect anything of suspicion," the chief wrote, sharing that the teams "have confirmed the safety of the air quality in Caney Creek High School."

According to school administration, on Friday, "there have been no unordinary odors," the fire official wrote.

"It is concerning that with the school not occupied there have been no reports of any odors," added Flannelly.

In a previous statement, Conroe ISD said that although "there were no findings with the smoke test," the decision to cancel school was made "to allow the contractors to continue their investigation into the source, according to KHOU-11 and KPRC-TV.

Principal Stichler concluded in a statement, "We appreciate everyone's help and support over the last few days and look forward to school resuming on Monday."