Texas Grandmother's Close Encounter with Tornado Captured in Dashcam Video: 'It Was Terrifying'

Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her grandson from school when severe weather hit the Houston area and they had to ride out the storm in an SUV

By
Published on January 31, 2023 05:00 PM
Woman’s dashcam Video Captures Moment She Was Trapped Inside Tornado

A Texas woman's close encounter with a tornado was captured in dashcam footage while she and two family members were on the road in an SUV as extreme weather hit the Houston area last week.

Irma Cantu was driving her Toyota Land Cruiser Jan. 24 in Pasadena, Texas, after she and her daughter picked up her 18-year-old grandson from school when they were caught in the storm.

"I looked around, there was nowhere that we could go," Cantu said in an interview with local station KHOU. "So I just put my car in park, I put the emergency brake on."

While Cantu and her family rode out the storm parked outside Pasadena High School, a camera in her car kept recording. The footage, published by CNN, shows intense rain, wind and debris flying by on the other side of the windshield.

"I could feel objects hitting my car repeatedly," she said. "It was terrifying."

The dashcam also recorded Cantu saying "wow" at each object striking her vehicle. As the tornado got closer — which is evident when the footage gets darker and noisier as the wind picked up — her daughter began to pray inside the SUV.

"I guess you're either going to panic or you're not," Cantu said of being able to stay calm. "No matter what happened, I knew we would be okay, regardless of what did happen."

Woman’s dashcam Video Captures Moment She Was Trapped Inside Tornado

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cantu and her family members were uninjured but later showed how the tornado damaged the vehicle that protected them during the violent weather. That footage shows their white Land Cruiser with sizable dents and broken windows.

Woman’s dashcam Video Captures Moment She Was Trapped Inside Tornado

Asked if there's anything she would do differently if caught in another tornado, Cantu said, "I would not have left the house."

The Jan. 24 twister left an 18-mile path of destruction across the Houston metro area that extended through Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown, KHOU reported at the time.

The National Weather Service reported the "large and extremely dangerous tornado" caused "catastrophic damage" in the area.

Related Articles
Ruth Woroniecki
Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Cop Fired in Sex Scandal Admitted to Affairs, Trading Nude Pics and Playing 'Strip Uno' with Fellow Officers
A "Mysterious" Flying Spiral over Maunakea 2023-01-18 UT
Japanese Telescope Captures Image of Mysterious Spiral Flying Over Hawaii — See the Eerie Video
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman: Watch
Esther Nakajjigo
Family of Newlywed and Activist Decapitated at Utah's Arches National Park Awarded More Than $10M
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-denim Denim Bradshaw
Boy, 14, Killed at North Carolina Rodeo During First Bull Ride: 'My Lil Cowboy'
R’Bonney Gabriel and Morgan Romano
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Hands Over Miss USA Crown to Successor, Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Highway, Requiring 'Thousands of Gallons' to Extinguish
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Highway, Requiring About 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish
In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, its members search for a radioactive capsule believed to have fallen off a truck being transported on a freight route on the outskirts of Perth, Australia, . A mining corporation on Sunday apologized for losing the highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance Radioactive Capsule, Perth, Australia - 28 Jan 2023
Urgent Search Continues in Australia as Tiny Radioactive Capsule Remains Missing
Jaahnavi Kandula
Grad Student, 23, Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car Responding to 'Priority' Call
Delaney Krings
Girl, 5, Dies of Brain Cancer After People Around the World Came Together to Celebrate Her Final Birthday
Buffalo Woman Sha'Kyra Aughtry and Boyfriend Save Man in Buffalo Blizzard
Woman Who Rescued Disabled Man During Buffalo Blizzard Tells Her Story, Urges Others to 'Just Be Kind'
https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/01/28/multiple-fatalities-st-lawrence-county-collision/. Credit: WWNY
6 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured After Bus and Box Truck Collide in Upstate New York
Winter snowstorm
More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow
Jenna Riccio rollout
Teachers Help 'Incredible' Student Who Braved Amputations — and Decide to Adopt Him: 'Our Family Is Complete'
Stephen Espinoza, Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at Ticket Machine
Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine