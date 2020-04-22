Texas Girl, 10, Who Made Masks for Health Care Workers amid Coronavirus Crisis Dies in ATV Accident

Image zoom Facebook

A 10-year-old girl who made and donated hand-sewn face masks for health care workers amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has tragically passed away.

Lexi Brooke Collins of Munday, Texas had “spent countless hours making much needed facial masks (approximately 100) for the Knox County community and surrounding counties” before passing away on Friday, according to her obituary. Local news station KTXS reported that she died in an ATV accident.

Collins, a fifth-grader at Munday Elementary, was a “unique, extraordinary and truly one of a kind” girl who learned quilting from her relatives, her obituary said.

She had won awards at the local Cotton Pickin’ Quilt Show and started making face masks for her community when her school closed over coronavirus concerns.

“With this exuberance of light and her servant’s heart, Lexi gave so much joy and love to not only her family, but also to those who were blessed enough to have been a part of her life. The definition of light is the natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible. Lexi was the breathing, walking definition of light. Lexi always walked on sunshine. It was just an innate part of her soul,” her obituary read.

Collins’ selfless act was featured on KTXS in early April, in which a Facebook post shared by the outlet showed four health care workers wearing masks sewn by the young girl.

“Anson General Hospital received a very kind donation of hand-sewn face masks from a Munday, TX 5th grader. Thank you, Lexi Collins!! We are thankful for YOU!” the staff said in a statement at the time.

Collins’ donation was especially fitting as her mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle are all nurses, Munday City councilwoman Karen Logan told KTXS.

“Lexi was a remarkable child. She was bright, talented, wise beyond her years, but overall had the most precious spirit I’ve ever known. She was always smiling,” Logan told the station. “She was always smiling.”

In her obituary, Collins was also described as a “typical 10-year-old” who “loved to play, enjoyed the fun in everyday life, and always gave her special kind of love to others.”

She had a passion for horses and the outdoors and enjoyed going to the trampoline park and playing basketball.

“Until we meet again, Lexi, keep smiling, keep caring, and keep God’s faith in your soul,” her obituary read.

Collins’ funeral was held on Monday afternoon.

The community is banding together to raise money to make a bronze memorial in honor of Lexi.

