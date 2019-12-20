7-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives 15-Foot Fall from Her Texas Home's Staircase Banister

A little girl is lucky to be alive after she accidentally fell 15 feet from the second story of her home while playing on the staircase banister.

Grace Priddy is on the mend following the scary incident that occurred at her Prosper, Texas home on Sunday, Nov. 17, according to NBC affiliate KXAS.

The 7 year old was reportedly climbing on the second story banister when she lost her balance and fell approximately 15 feet to the stairs below, seriously injuring herself in the process.

Grace’s mother Rebecca Priddy told the outlet that her daughter landed on her head and back and temporarily stopped breathing after the fall. First responders later determined that Grace had suffered a traumatic brain injury and skull fracture.

The first-grader was transported Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator — a moment that Rebecca said was incredibly terrifying as a parent.

“When this happened we literally thought she was going to die,” she told KXAS. “When we went into the emergency room that Sunday it was, ‘God, please save my child.'”

Miraculously, Grace managed to recover from her injuries and is now walking, talking, and receiving therapy as she prepares to enjoy the holidays with her family before returning to school in January.

“Going from unconscious and having a breathing tube and not being able to talk to where she is today is just a miracle to us,” Rebecca told the outlet.

“We didn’t even know if she was going to be able to walk, but the fact that here she is four weeks later jumping with a controlled supervisor, she’s running — not that she’s supposed to be running, but she’s 7 — and she’s talking and hanging out with friends, miracles do happen,” Rebecca added. “She is my Christmas miracle.”

In the wake of the incident, the Texas mom said she hopes other parents will take caution if their children want to play on staircase banisters.

“She did not think she was going to roll over and fall and she did,” Rebecca explained to KXAS. “And that’s what we hope people learn, is just don’t do it.”