Texas Girl, 10, Electrocuted After Trying to Rescue Her Kittens from Behind a Dryer

A Texas family is grieving after their 10-year-old daughter tragically died after trying to rescue kittens.

Greenlee Marie was trying to rescue her kittens from behind a clothes dryer in her home when she was electrocuted, according to a GoFundMe created by her family.

“On July 7th, Greenlee lost her life in a traumatizing accident at home. She was trying to rescue two kittens from behind her family’s dryer when she was tragically taken from this world,” the GoFundMe read. “At just 10 years of age, she had such a compassionate heart, not just for people but for orphaned and injured animals as well.”

“At the wishes of her beloved parents, fundraising in Greenlee’s memory are being made available to all who knew her and loved her in our community,” it continued. “Her whole life she had enjoyed helping those less fortunate than herself, and had always planned when she was older to become a veterinarian and to help rescue more animals.”

“So in honor of Greenlee we are asking that any donations be made, in lieu of flowers, cards, etc, her family would like to be able to collect funds to continue Greenlee’s passion of helping animals in our community. Please help us in honoring her memory by being her voice for the voiceless.”

Her mother, Shelby Roos told KSLA-TV that her daughter “loved her babies,” referring to the kittens Greenlee was trying to rescue.

“And she would do anything for them. I know she is up there right now with all of her babies,” Roos added.

Roos shared a Facebook tribute to her daughter on Monday calling her a “light.”

“With the heaviest of hearts I want to tell y’all our Greenlee was tragically taken from us Sat [sic] night,” Roos wrote alongside a photo of her daughter sticking out her tongue which was blue.

“She was such a light in this world and everyone she ever met couldn’t help but fall in love with her. She had more compassion for everything living at 10 years old than most will have in a lifetime,” she continued. “Please pray for us as we try to find sence [sic] in the senseless.”

“I ask everyone please continue to respect our privacy in not posing details. I will update everyone as soon as I have more info,” Roos continued. “Please hug all your babies tight because tomorrow is truly never promised. And take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart.❤❤❤❤❤❤“

Police and the fire department are currently investigating the wiring in the home, according to the Dallas Morning News. A spokesperson for the New Boston Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the family had previously complained about electricity issues in the home, interim New Boston police chief Gary McGrary told KSLA it was “too early right now to start placing blame and responsibility.”

Greenlee’s body was sent to Dallas, Texas for an autopsy, the Dallas Morning News reported.