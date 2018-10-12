2 Bodies Found After RV Is Swept Away During Texas Flood, as 2 Remain Missing

Authorities found the bodies of two people swept away by floodwaters on Monday at an RV park when nearly a dozen inches of rain pulled several RVs into a nearby river, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, search crews spotted the bodies on the banks of the Llano River near Junction, Texas, around 4:30 p.m. local time and boats moved through the debris in the water to get to the victims. The pair found are two of four people who vanished from the South Llano River RV Park during Monday’s flood.

“When the [flood] occurred, approximately 45 people were evacuated, 19 were actually rescued from the river,” Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers tells PEOPLE. “Then of the four we were searching for, two were found yesterday.”

At least 11 inches of rain plagued Junction on Sunday night, causing parts of the South Llano River to rise. Powers says several RVs at the park were swept into the river, and authorities have been searching the damaged vehicles for any survivors.

“Junction and Kimble County have suffered a tragic and totally unexpected flooding,” officials with the RV park wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Many homes and campgrounds along the North, South and Main Llano River have suffered losses. We at South Llano River RV Park are among them. Please pray for us and for everyone effected to be found safe, and for the recovery of our community.”

The victims, three men and one woman, were staying at the RV park, and Powers says they were likely in close proximity.

Photos of the damage showed toppled and overturned RVs, and one even partially submerged in the river. Although the river has gone down, it could rise again as more rain is expected in the area, according to the Associated Press.

Emergency crews used ropes, boats, helicopters, and life jackets to make rescues on Monday, the AP reported.

“The problem with the RV park, as far as getting accounting of people and getting information, the main office was also swept away,” Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said, according to the AP. “So whatever records they had there are not accessible.”

The deadly flood comes after Hurricane Michael touched down in Florida on Wednesday, leaving devastation in its wake. Over the week, Michael — now downgraded to a tropical storm — has left at least 13 dead, thousands of homes without power, and areas of Florida, Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas with severe flooding.