Texas Fifth-Grader Who Was Described as 'Fun-Loving' Dies Over the Holidays After Contacting the Flu

The city of Coppell, Texas is mourning the death of a “fun-loving” fifth grader, who died after contracting the flu over the holidays.

Coppell Independent School District Dr. Brad Hunt confirmed the devastating news in a heartbreaking statement shared to the school district’s website.

He revealed that Jaxon Campbell, a student at Austin Elementary, died on Dec. 27 “while visiting family during winter break.”

While Campbell’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, Hunt explained “we know that Jaxon had the flu.”

“Jaxon was a fun-loving, sweet, and outgoing boy, who was known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile,” Hunt continued in his statement.

“He loved sports, especially football and basketball, and being with friends and family, especially his younger sister. He will be missed terribly, and the memories of him as a vibrant, fun-loving child should be cherished.”

At this time, the Dallas County Health and Human Services is trying to determine if Campbell’s death was related to the flu, Fox 7 Austin reported.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Since his death, a GoFundMe has been created in the hopes of providing support to his family.

Campbell is survived by his sister Avary and his parents.

The young boy’s kind spirit was also remembered by fundraiser organizer Ashley Hodge, who wrote, “Jaxon was an amazing little man who lived life to the fullest and blessed those that knew him.”

The fundraiser has raised over $13,000 at this time.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services reported it’s fifth flu related death of the 2019 to 2020 flu season. The patient was 85.

In response to the increasing number of flu fatalities, Hunt urged members of the Coppell community to take action, quoting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“According to the CDC, the first line of defense is getting the flu shot. Other preventative measures include covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands and keeping sick people away from others,” Hunt wrote in his statement.

As of Tuesday, the CDC revealed “flu activity is high in the U.S. and expected to continue for weeks.”