Texas Father, 21, Killed After Loose Tire Falls from Highway Trailer and Slams into Windshield

A 21-year-old father of a 4-month-old baby girl was killed after a loose tire fell from a trailer truck on a Texas highway and crashed into his windshield Thursday night.

Family members identified the deceased as Clayton Vaughn, telling ABC 13 that the man's girlfriend, who was driving, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, an 18-wheeler with a landscaping trailer was heading east on the Katy Freeway when the tire flew off, per ABC 13.

After the Harris County District Attorney's Office examines the evidence of the incident, the truck driver, if identified, could face charges for failure to stop and render aid.

Witness Randrell Alexander told the news outlet that the truck was nondescript with no license plate. She said the tire rolled into the HOV lane and hit a white F-150 pickup truck before bouncing over the barrier and striking Vaughn's SUV.

"It went straight into the windshield like 'Boom!' I saw it. I saw glass and I saw the hood pop up and the car started spinning," Alexander told ABC 13.

"I'm not here to place judgment. Things happen, but obviously, negligence of some sort played a role in this," Vaughn's uncle, Evan Richard, told ABC 13. "He was a passenger in a vehicle struck by an oncoming tire. What are the chances of something like this happening?"

He continued, "(You should) know, you are endangering lives around you, and I can't bring him back. But I can get the message out that you can do better. The city can do better."

Richard added of his nephew, "He was a big old teddy bear. He was a young 21-year-old trying to find himself in this hectic world. He just went to church Sunday."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the victim's aunt, Priscilla Stansell, in support of her sister, Vaughn's mother, and her nephew's daughter.

"Hi, my name is Priscilla Stansell, and I am raising money on behalf of my nephew Clayton, who lost his life last night suddenly and very tragically in a car accident," the page states. "My sister Rebecca does not have the money to cover the costs of the funeral services, so my hope in raising money is that this will alleviate some of the stress she is feeling."

Continuing: "I also would like for some of the money to be set aside for Clayton's beautiful 4-month-old daughter that he leaves behind. I do not want her to ever have to worry about a thing in this life without her daddy."