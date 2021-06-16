Victor Villanueva's body was found on Monday afternoon, a day after he went missing in Texas' Guadalupe River

Texas Dad's Body Found After He Drowned While Rescuing His Young Children in Guadalupe River

The body of a 30-year-old dad was found on Monday, a day after he went missing while rescuing his young children from a Texas river.

According to KABB, Victor Villanueva was found dead around 3 p.m. in the Guadalupe River near the FM 1117 bridge.

Two of his Villaneuva's sons had been swept up by the water's strong current the day before, Guadalupe County Sheriff told PEOPLE in a statement. Villaneuva had swam into the river to save them

A 22-year-old woman, Casandra Kendrick, assisted Villanueva and took the children to safety before she was overcome by the river and died while trying to retrieve Villanueva.

"Relatives told searchers that two children got caught up in the current and the man went after them," Guadalupe County Sheriff's Lt. Javier Luna said in a statement. "The woman decided to help. The man was able to reach one of the children and pass them off to the woman, who handed it off to another person."

"He was then able to get to the second child and again, passed it to the woman who got it to safety," he continued. "The man began to struggle and the woman went after him, Luna said. Both went under the water and neither resurfaced, prompting the call for help."

Kendrick's body was found in the water on Sunday night.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit Villanueva's family and has raised nearly $500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"As you all know the devastating news Victor Villanueva being called home too soon to be with our Lord," GoFundMe organizers said on the page.