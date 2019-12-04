Texas Dad Hanging Christmas Lights With Son and Wife Dies After Falling From Roof

Image zoom Felipe Gallegos GoFundMe

A Texas husband and father hanging Christmas lights with his family was reportedly killed Saturday after he fell from a roof.

Felipe Gallegos, 39, and wife Alisha Flick own a window-washing business that also hangs Christmas lights during the winter, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

The pair and their 17-year-old son Kaymin were hanging lights for a client in Argyle around 6:30 p.m. when tragedy struck.

“He was on the roof, and then we heard something, and I got out and I went over there, and he was laying on the concrete,” an emotional Flick told WFAA. “He was saying, ‘Help me, help me,’ and so I called 911.”

An ambulance soon came to take Gallegos to Medical City Denton, where his family learned he’d suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding and a chest fracture. Flick said he was rushed into emergency surgery, but didn’t make it.

“He was just an all-around great person,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and he was always making everybody laugh … He would do anything for anybody.”

Flick told WFAA she first met her husband 22 years ago when she approached him as he worked at a movie theater.

“He always laughed because he said, ‘I don’t even know why you came and talked to me,’” she recalled. “He was like, ‘I had the goofiest clothes on.’”

Flick said the family’s business is their lone source of income, though a GoFundMe page organized by a friend has so far raised more than $49,000 for her and Kaymin.

“It’s hard enough losing somebody when they’re sick, but at least you know it’s coming,” she said. “But with this, we had no idea.”

Gallegos’ funeral will take place Thursday in Decatur, according to his obituary.