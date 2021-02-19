"If my car was stuck in front of anybody else's house, I don't think that I would be in this situation," Chelsea Timmons said of Nina Richardson and Doug Condon

Tx. Couple Takes in Delivery Driver for 5 Days After Her Car Got Stuck in Their Yard During Storm

A Texas delivery driver says she feels "amazingly blessed" after a couple offered to let her stay at their home when her car got stuck in their yard amid the winter storm.

For five nights, Chelsea Timmons stayed with Nina Richardson and Doug Condon in their home as the Lone Star State was slammed by an unprecedented winter storm, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

"They have not only helped me through the base of the storm but since I haven't been able to make it back home they pretty much won't let me go," she explained to the outlet.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Timmons said she was on her last grocery delivery of the day when the serendipitous situation occurred on Sunday.

Her initial plan was to make grocery runs in the morning and head home around noon before the snow hit, so she could "sip some wine, eat some Valentine's Chocolate and wait out this storm."

But road conditions quickly worsened, and Timmons said it took her over an hour to pick up and deliver the groceries to Richardson and Condon.

When she finally got to their home, she noticed how the house was positioned lower than the main road, which meant their driveway was at an incline, according to her post.

Though she drove down the hill "very cautiously," icy conditions ultimately led her to lose control of her car and it drove straight into the couple's flower bed and slumped tree.

"Luckily I didn't have enough momentum to cause damage," she wrote in the post. "I was safe, car was undamaged, their property was safe... but that tree was a goner!"

Timmons said she immediately notified the couple of the situation as she delivered their groceries and told them she was unable to get back up the driveway.

The couple offered to let her wait inside until a tow truck came — but after several hours of waiting, AAA told Timmons that her location was "inaccessible due to current conditions."

Uber, Lyft and taxis were also not an option due to the severe road conditions, Timmons said.

"Options dwindled and eventually the couple offered their guest bedroom to me for the night!" she wrote in the post. "These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night! Not only that but cooked me a STEAK DINNER! definitely not how I imagined my Valentine's Day!"

Speaking to Good Morning America about the encounter, Richardson noted, "When she first came in she was, I think, feeling a little uncomfortable being in a stranger's house, but pretty quickly it kind of has moved into her just being part of the family."

Over the next few days, Timmons said she bonded with Richardson and Condon — who luckily still had power, water and food in their home — as well as their dogs.

"Every morning, when I suggested leaving to a hotel, [they say], 'Could you make it there safely? What would you eat? What if they lose power? Isn't the guest room better than the Hampton Inn?'" she wrote in the post. "They basically have refused to let me leave. Every morning after they say, 'No worries, stay a bit longer,' I go to 'my' room and shed tears of joy."

"How AMAZINGLY BLESSED am I right in this moment?!" Timmons continued. "Blessed they were willing to let the 'Delivery Driver' into their home in the midst of a pandemic. Blessed that during the time of a food shortage, they were willing to share their meals."

On Friday, Timmons planned to make the trip back to Houston, pending weather and road conditions, KXAN reported.

"If everything looks good, we will send her on her way," Condon told the outlet.

"With a bottle of water, sandwiches and some blankets just in case," Richardson chimed in.

And luckily, she was able to do so — posting a photo of herself in her car on Facebook, with the caption "Headed home!"

As she reflected on the last few days, Timmons said she couldn't help but feel like Condon and Richardson were her "guardian angels" sent from above.

"I'm so grateful for these two and grateful that they were not only able but very willing to just let a stranger into their home and keep me safe warm and fed and make me feel comfortable," she told GMA. "If my car was stuck in front of anybody else's house, I don't think that I would be in this situation."