Couple Found Near Front Door Died Trying to Escape Burning Home That Was Locked from Inside: Officials

A Texas couple died after their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Crews arrived at the scene on Woodway Street around 3 a.m. Thursday morning to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, according to CBS affiliate KHOU and NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

The Magnolia Fire Department (MFD) said they arrived to be find two people "trapped" inside the home.

Magnolia Fire Chief Jeff Hevey said a woman was found unconscious by the front door, but that live-saving efforts were unsuccessful, according to KHOU. A man was also found dead just a few feet away.

Family members have identified the victims as Sondra McKinsey Grant and Ervin Grant, who were in their 60s, per KHOU.

The couple called for help Sunday morning after the fire broke out in the back of their home, Hevey told the outlet.

With the fire blocking the rear entrance, police believe the couple was forced to try and escape through the front door, which was sealed with a deadbolt lock, KHOU and KPRC-TV reported.

The couple was seemingly overcome by the smoke as they attempted to escape, according to KPRC-TV.

Hevey said he is "not a fan" of any sort of lock that requires a key from the inside, according to KHOU. He is now warning about the safety concerns that can come with these kinds of locks in situations like this.

"You should be able to use your thumb, turn and get out of the house fast, because you never know where your keys are," the fire chief told the outlet.

An investigation into Thursday's fire is ongoing, according to the MFD's press release.

Four people have died in fires in Montgomery County in the last month alone, according to KHOU and KPRC-TV.

Having functional smoke detectors can be a life-saver, Hevey said, per KHOU.

"If you awake and you're already choking on the smoke and the smoke is what woke you up, you're time is greatly reduced to get out of the house," the fire chief said.