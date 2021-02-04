Texas Couple Distribute Trackable Kindness Coins as Tribute to Late Son

Elijah Knight's family created the Kindness to Action nonprofit following his death in 2018

A Texas couple is paying tribute to their late son by living out his mission to inspire kindness across the world.

In June 2018, Stephen and Courtney Knight received the terrible call that their eldest son Elijah, 14, had died in a tragic accident while away at summer camp, according to the Houston Chronicle.

A violent thunderstorm had passed through the Georgia camp, knocking a tree onto Elijah's tent and killing him.

Prior to his death, Stephen told the outlet that Elijah had been working on an Eagle Scout project for which he decided to focus on acts of kindness.

His father said Elijah cared deeply about being kind to others and came up with the phrase, "Start everything with kindness and the end will be okay."

Following Elijah's death, his family decided to create the nonprofit Kindness to Action, with their son's mantra in mind.

"In our grief and out of our struggle, we asked Elijah's generation to turn kindness into action: you can't have one without the other," Stephen told mourners at his funeral.

To continue Elijah's passion, the nonprofit has launched a new project called Kindness Coins, which encourages people to perform good deeds around the world.

"These are challenge coins made in Elijah's honor. They have intrinsic, intangible worth in that they are awarded and not won and given freely," Stephen explained to the Chronicle. "We want to recognize and appreciate those who are doing the work of kindness in the world."

Each coin has a unique serial number that can be registered on the Kindness to Action website along with a description of an act of kindness.

Those acts are then shared on a map that pinpoints all the good people have done in Elijah's honor.

The nonprofit recently received 5,000 coins, each inscribed with Elijah's special phrase, which have already started to be distributed.

"We're asking for people to nominate either folks who are doing works of kindness and deserve a coin, or those who could become kindness ambassadors," Stephen said.

The website, on which you can either register or request a coin, will allow Elijah's family and friends to track the Kindness Coins as they travel around the world.