Texas Couple Dies in Car Crash After Tying the Knot: 'They Hadn't Even Been Married for 5 Minutes'

Texas newlyweds Harley Joe Morgan and Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan were leaving their wedding on Friday afternoon when they were reportedly killed in a tragic car accident.

According to CBS 11, police in Orange, Texas, said the couple was leaving the Office of the Justice of the Peace after being married. As they pulled out onto the highway, a pickup truck slammed into their car, killing them both. The pickup truck was towing a trailer carrying a tractor, the outlet reports.

“They hadn’t even been married for five minutes,” Harley’s mother LaShawna Morgan told WLKY.

The crash caused Harley and Rhiannon’s car to flip multiple times, WLKY reported, before it landed in a grassy and brush-filled ditch.

The truck driver was uninjured, CBS 11 reports, and the cause of the crash has not yet been released. According to KFDM, the crash is still under investigation by the Orange Police Department.

The Orange Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to WLKY, the pair had gotten married in the courtroom of Orange County Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton in front of a small number of family and friends. Dubose-Simonton reportedly later served as the coroner, declaring Harley and Rhiannon dead moments after she had married them.

After leaving the office, WLKY reported, the couple was next headed to the county courthouse to file their marriage license and was planning on celebrating with cake at Harley’s mother’s house.

According to WLKY, Harley, 19, and Rhiannon, 20, were childhood sweethearts who had dated off and on since middle school. They were planning a formal wedding for December and had plans for the future.

Harley was thinking about going back to college, the outlet reported, and Rhiannon wanted to attend nursing school.

“The only thing they wanted was to get married and start their life,” LaShawna Morgan told WLKY. “The two of them had so many dreams and they wanted their family surrounding them. Life is precious. You don’t know how much longer you are going to have a person. Stop worrying about the small stuff. This should’ve been the happily ever after story.”