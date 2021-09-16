Brothers Isaiah and Elijah Lopez, both students at Boswell High School, were killed in the crash, which also injured three others

Tx. Brothers Killed in Head-On Crash: 'No Parent Ever Expects to Lose a Child, Let Alone Two'

Two brothers from Texas died after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday, according to school officials.

In a letter to parents obtained by PEOPLE, Boswell High School Principal Nika Davis identified the brothers as Isaiah and Elijah Lopez.

Davis said the Lopez brothers were both students at the school, which is part of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw district, noting that Isaiah was a senior while Elijah was a freshman.

"Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah," Davis wrote. "As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer."

The fatal collision unfolded on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, Davis said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told NBC affiliate KXAS that the teen brothers were driving in a sedan when their vehicle collided head-on with a large pickup truck.

Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries, KXAS and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. At least two people were taken to a local hospital, per the Telegram.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. The condition of those injured is also unknown.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of the incident, Davis told parents that the school will be offering mental health support to those in need.

"Our district crisis counselors will be offering support to the family, and they will be available on campus to provide the emotional support our students and colleagues will need in the coming days and weeks," she wrote. "Our hearts are filled with grief for the families and friends affected, and we appreciate your support of our students and staff during this time."

The school's head football coach, John Abendschan, also announced on Twitter that a vigil would be held on Wednesday evening at the baseball field.

"The lights will be on - Hug your family and tell them you love them right now," Abendschan wrote in his tweet, adding in a separate one, "We will be here till 9:30 to honor the Lopez brothers. Isaiah and Elijah, we love you."

On Thursday, a GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of the boys' mom, Clarissa Lopez, and their brother Jacob. Within just four hours, it had raised over $77,000.

"No parent ever expects to lose a child, let alone two. Please help this single mom get through this somehow," a messages on the page reads. "Both Isaiah and Elijah's parents loved them unconditionally."

"The mother, Clarissa Lopez, and the father, Jason Lopez, have very supportive families and friends. This fundraiser has been designed to honor the legacy of Isaiah and Elijah Lopez," the message adds. "Please continue to send prayers to both families. And please don't forget about little Jacob.