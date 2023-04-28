Texas Boy, 12, Praised For Helping Save Mom's Life After She Had a Stroke While Doing Dishes

A 48-year-old woman in Texas is a stroke survivor, thanks to the heroic efforts of her 12-year-old son.

On Thursday, Isaiah Subia was awarded the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center's Community Health Hero Award following his ability to recognize the symptoms of his mother's stroke, which helped save her life during a horrifying ordeal in August.

"Isaiah saved me," proclaimed his mother, Stephanie Subia, while recalling the experience during an interview with Shine Magazine in November.

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

She told the outlet that her symptoms began when she experienced trouble moving her right side, and a portion of her face drooped.

When her son asked what was wrong and she "wasn't responding," he used two phones to alert both his grandmother and 911 of what was happening.

"I was folding laundry on the couch, and my mom fell when she was trying to put up a dish. She fell on her knees," shared Isaiah, speaking about the experience with KXAS-TV. He explained that he was "scared and nervous."

The outlet reports that when medics arrived, Isaiah — who was only 11 years old at the time of the experience — walked first responders through her symptoms and brought her medication along during their ambulance ride to the hospital.

When they arrived at Methodist Mansfield, nurse Rachel Cochran was among the first to respond and shared with KXAS-TV that they were able to treat Stephanie in 27 minutes due to "the help of her son."

The prompt response also allowed Stephanie to go home after a 10-day hospital stay, as well as the ability to return to her regular routine.

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

"I'm very, very proud of Isaiah. I have no doubt in my mind that Isaiah was an integral part in saving his mom from a life of disability," Cochran noted.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients."

Since brain cells begin to die in minutes, prompt and early treatment is crucial to reduce brain damage and other complications.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In so many cases, people make the mistake of waiting too long to get help," Dr. Tulbert, an emergency medicine physician at Methodist Mansfield, explained to Shine Magazine while discussing the family's experience. "They don't realize that time lost is tissue lost. If you can't move an arm or leg or have vision issues or trouble speaking, you should call 911."

"The best thing was that her son noticed something was wrong and reacted quickly," he added. "The sooner you get to a hospital, the more we can do for you."