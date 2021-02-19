11-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies of Suspected Hypothermia After Home Loses Power During Snowstorm

Cristian Pavon Pineda was found unresponsive under a pile of blankets in a bed that he had been sharing with his 3-year-old stepbrother, according to his family

An 11-year-old boy is believed to have died in his sleep of hypothermia after his mobile home in Conroe, Texas, lost power due to a massive snowstorm that tore through the state.

On Tuesday, Cristian Pavon Pineda was found unresponsive under a pile of blankets in a bed that he had been sharing with his 3-year-old stepbrother, according to his family.

His mother, Maria Elisa Pineda, told Univision that she initially wasn't concerned when Cristian didn't get up in the morning since he was known for sleeping in.

However, when Pineda went to check up on Cristian, she made a startling discovery.

"He was already dead," she told The Houston Chronicle.

Cristian's stepbrother did not suffer injuries, according to Pineda.

Pineda said her son had been out playing outside on the previous day as it was his "first time" seeing snow arriving to the United States from Honduras two years ago.

"That's why he was excited outside," she explained. "Everything was well. He was happy that day. He was not at all sick."

According to the mom, Cristian was outside for no more than half an hour before she brought him in when his winter gloves became soaked. He had dinner, played and was in bed by 11 p.m.

Cristian was still responsive when his stepfather, Manuel Moreno, woke up in the middle of the night to check on him, his aunt Jaliza Yera told KTRK.

"He made sure they were okay," Yera said. "They were still breathing. He covered them up, patted them and went back to sleep."

When Christian was unresponsive in his bed the following afternoon, his family immediately called 911 and tried to revive him.

"We still did CPR until the fire department came and they took over and within a minute they told us it was too late," Yera told the local news outlet.

The aunt said that Cristian had no underlying conditions and the family believes the frigid cold was a contributing factor in his death.

The Chronicle reported that an autopsy was performed on Thursday, though it could be several weeks before a cause of death is confirmed.

"By all other means, he was a normal, healthy child," Sgt. Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the Conroe Police Department, told the newspaper.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to send Cristian's remains back to Honduras to be with his grandparents.

The campaign's description said that the family lost electricity for two days, during which temperatures "dropped to 12 degrees."