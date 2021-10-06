'Sweet' Tx. Boy, 10, Dies in Rodeo Accident After Horse Suffers Medical Emergency and Falls on Him

A local rodeo community is mourning one of their own.



On Sunday, 10-year-old Texas boy Legend Kell Williamson died in a rodeo accident at Beauregard Parish Arena, where the Texas Region 5 Junior High Rodeo was being held, according to authorities.

After having previously placed second in the team-roping competition on Saturday, Legend was preparing for finals "when his horse had a medical emergency, reared up, died, and fell, landing on the boy."

The horse, which also died, is believed to have suffered either a heart attack or brain aneurysm, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office's Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond told CBS affiliate KPLC.



According to Denmond, the boy was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.



"It's just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community," Denmond told the outlet.

Following his death, the young boy was remembered in a number of loving tributes.



"The loss of Legend is devastating and our hearts are breaking for the Williamson family," the Texas High School Rodeo Association wrote on social media. "We ask that today and for weeks to come that you lift this family up in prayers."



"Legend was a phenomenal young man. He was absolutely a blessing to all who knew him. You could not help but to love him and his sweet personality," the Hudson Independent School District Police Department added in another message. "Talking to him was a true joy, mixed with an awe of amazement. Legend will be greatly missed & the world will not be the same without him."



The fifth grade student is survived by his parents, Kelly and Raegan Williamson, as well as his brother, Maverick Ray Williamson, and sister, Tatum Liles, according to his obituary.

"Thank you so much for the outpouring of prayers, love & support. We are heartbroken & paralyzed with unimaginable grief but we find peace knowing Legend is in the arms of Jesus," his family wrote in a statement to Pinewoods Youth Radio. "He was loved by so many people & touched more people's lives in 10 short years than most people do in a lifetime."



According to his family, the week before his death, Legend had opened his first bank account with Commercial Bank of Texas — where he planned on storing his rodeo winnings, his parents told CBS station KYTX.



The bank has gone on to open a benefit account, where memorial contributions will be accepted.



"He's been a Legend since the day he was born," his mother told the outlet.

"If he touches more people after death than he did before, then his life was worth it," added his father. "If he touches one more person after death than before, then the 10 years we got to spend with him, we won't feel like we were robbed."