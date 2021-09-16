Texas Border Patrol Finds Toddler and Infant 'Abandoned' in Rio Grande: 'Heartbreaking'

A note discovered with the children stated that they are siblings from Honduras

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rescued two young siblings after they were discovered alone in the Rio Grande riverbank.

On Tuesday, CBP posted a photo on Twitter of a 2-year-old girl with a backpack and a 3-month-old baby boy in a safety carrier with a blanket sitting near an array of branches and trees.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The agency revealed in a news release that responders found the children abandoned near Eagle Pass around noon. Officials doing boat operations "noticed an unusual color on the riverbank" and upon investigation, discovered the children.

USBP agents rescue children abandoned in Rio Grande Credit: Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas/Twitter

"Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both children," the press release states. "The children did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing."

A note found under the infant's carrier seat revealed the children's ages and confirmed that the young children are siblings from Honduras, CBP shared.

"A thorough search of the area was conducted and no additional individuals were encountered," the agency said in the release.

In an additional statement shared on Twitter, CBP Del Rio Chief Robert Garcia commended his workers for bringing the children to safety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The attention to detail our agents demonstrate while preforming [sic] their duties can be the difference between life and death," he wrote.

Garcia added, "It is heartbreaking and frustrating to know that there are children being abandoned without remorse or concern for their lives and wellbeing."