Texas A&M Student, 19, Dies After He 'Accidentally Fell' from Balcony in New Orleans: 'Heart of Gold'

The victim, who has been identified as Andrew Thomas Henges, was leaning over the railing early Saturday morning when the fall occurred, according to police

By
Published on May 3, 2023 12:58 PM
Andrew Thomas
Photo: Broussards1889

A Texas college student has died after accidentally falling from a balcony in Louisiana, according to police.

Andrew Thomas Henges, 19, of Beaumont, was attending an event when he fell to his death, according to CBS affiliate KBTX-TV.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) tells PEOPLE the victim was leaning over the railing of a balcony on Loyola Avenue early Saturday morning "when he accidentally fell to [the] ground."

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NOPD.

Texas A&M's Delta Tau Delta fraternity paid tribute to Henges on social media, describing him as "humble, selfless, loving, strong, and proud."

"This fraternity is terribly saddened by the death of our brother, Andrew," they wrote, "but we are forever thankful for the wonderful memories that he left for us all."

Tuesday was the last day of classes at Texas A&M, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, according to the school's Facebook page.

Henges graduated from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont in 2022, and was studying biology at Texas A&M, according to KBTX-TV.

Delta Tau Delta said Henges "was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold" who "deeply cared for others."

"His passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic," the fraternity wrote on Instagram, "but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that."

A funeral for Henges will be held Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaumont, according to Henges' obituary.

A gathering with loved ones will be held at Broussard's funeral home the day prior.

