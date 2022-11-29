Test Drive Turns Deadly in Florida When Car Shopper, 86, Collides with Another Vehicle

A test drive in Florida turned deadly over the weekend when an 86-year-old man crashed the car he was trying out into another vehicle.

Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, died Saturday evening after the car she was riding in was involved in a crash outside of the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), obtained by PEOPLE.

Investigators say Clifford Worme was test driving a white 2023 Nissan Rogue when he attempted to turn left into the dealership on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and collided with a red 2007 Nissan Murano traveling in the opposite direction, per the release.

Jean, who was riding in the front seat as a passenger on the test drive at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene, the PCSO said.

The sheriff's office shared an image of the crash scene on Twitter, which shows the white SUV on its roof and the Murano with what appears to be some front-end damage.

Clifford suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to the PCSO. The driver of the Murano and a Hill Nissan sales representative, who was riding in the back of the Rogue, were not injured.

Hill Nissan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The sheriff's office did not disclose any relationship between the driver and passenger of the Rogue.

All individuals involved in Saturday's crash were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, according to the sheriff's office.

The westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard near the dealership, where the Murano was traveling, were closed for approximately four hours following the crash, the PCSO said.

An investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.