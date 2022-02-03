The update will be free of charge and arrive in early February

Tesla Recalls More Than 800K Vehicles Over Seat Belt Chime — and a Simple Software Update Fixes It

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is recalling 817,143 vehicles due to a problem that prevents a seat belt reminder chime from working.

This week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that several Tesla vehicles failed to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard that requires a chime to activate when a driver starts their vehicle but has not buckled their seat belt.

The firmware problem was discovered by the South Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), which found that the seat belt chime might not trigger under a specific condition.

KATRI alerted Tesla to the issue on Jan. 6, according to an NHTSA document.

Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk's car brand, investigated the problem in January and voluntarily determined a recall was necessary, the NHTSA said.

The affected vehicles are:

—2017-2022 Tesla Model 3 sedans

—2020-2022 Tesla Model Y SUVs

—2021-2022 Tesla Model S sedans and Model X SUVs

tesla A 2019 Tesla Model S | Credit: David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

The company did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment but said in documents that it was not aware of any "warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or fatalities" related to the chime failure.

Fortunately for Tesla and its owners, the problem can be fixed with a simple software update, "so that the audible seatbelt reminder chime will reset if it is interrupted while chiming," the company said in NHTSA documents.

The update will be free of charge and arrive in early February.

Tesla also offers a webpage where owners can input their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to confirm whether their vehicle has been affected by a recall. The page can be accessed here.

According to the NHTSA, the seat belt alert failure only happens when "the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption."

Such as event could happen if a driver exited their vehicle while the chime was active and later returned to the vehicle having never buckled their seat belt during their previous visit.