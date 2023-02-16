Tesla Recalls 362,758 Vehicles Due to Self-Driving Software That 'Increases the Risk of a Crash'

According to Tesla's voluntary recall, the affected vehicles feature self-driving software with bugs that "allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections"

Published on February 16, 2023 08:22 PM
tesla plant
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of 362,758 vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) software.

On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced in the recall that the FSD "increases the risk of a crash" due to several bugs in the software, which Tesla will remedy with a free over-the-air update.

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections," the recall states.

"Such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.

"In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits," adds NHTSA.

The recall includes certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y Tesla vehicles. Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 with recall number SB-23-00-001.

