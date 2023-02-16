Human Interest Tesla Recalls 362,758 Vehicles Due to Self-Driving Software That 'Increases the Risk of a Crash' According to Tesla's voluntary recall, the affected vehicles feature self-driving software with bugs that "allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections" By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 08:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of 362,758 vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) software. On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced in the recall that the FSD "increases the risk of a crash" due to several bugs in the software, which Tesla will remedy with a free over-the-air update. "The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections," the recall states. Mystery of Deadly Tesla Crash Solved as Authorities Share Why No One Was in Driver's Seat "Such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution. Tesla Issues Back-to-Back Recalls on Thousands of Vehicles "In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits," adds NHTSA. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The recall includes certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y Tesla vehicles. Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 with recall number SB-23-00-001.