Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said

By
Published on January 2, 2023 07:48 PM
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Photo: ABC7 News

Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California.

On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays in the area.

"At this point we've got four critical patients," he said in the footage from the scene, adding that a Tesla fell "over the side about 250 feet down."

Two of the people in the vehicle were minors, he continued.

The agency later shared clips of helicopters hovering over the water and tweeted that one of the patients had been rescued and "brought to the top of the cliff by firefighters."

The San Mateo County Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The four people in the Tesla had been inside the car for more than an hour, per an ABC 7 photographer who was on site.

According to KRON4 in San Francisco, an official at the scene shared that the children in the vehicle were 4 and 9.

Their identities, along with the adults, have not been publicly revealed.

California Highway Patrol officer Mark Andrews said all four were taken to nearby hospitals, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It's not clear what caused their vehicle to go over the cliff.

When contacted by PEOPLE, CHP could not immediately provide details on the incident.

The Devil's Slide is located near Pacifica along the famous coastal highway, Highway 1. The route, which runs almost the entire length of California's Pacific coastline, attracts tourists from around the world.

However, the cliff has been the site of a number of fatalities over the past five decades. In a bid to make the area safer, a tunnel was built to bypass the most dangerous part of the road but, since then, at least nine people have died in the area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

