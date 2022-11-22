Tesla Issues Back-to-Back Recalls on Thousands of Vehicles

The automaker issued two recalls on thousands of its vehicles after recent discoveries that were made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on November 22, 2022 01:14 AM
tesla plant
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla has issued back-to-back recalls.

On Thursday, all Tesla stores and service centers were notified about two separate recalls that were issued by the company.

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 29,348 of Tesla Model X cars have the potential for their front passenger airbag system to deploy incorrectly during certain "low-speed" collisions.

Tesla indicated in the report that the risk could be solved with a software update that is free of charge for current owners of the Model X vehicle. Vehicles in production and in pre-delivery containment received the firmware update "that includes the remedy" last Tuesday.

A separate recall decision was made after the NHTSA found that 321,628 year 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles had the potential to present reduced visibility in dark conditions.

According to the report, the issue was caused by taillights that intermittently illuminated.

The recalls from November come after the company notified Tesla stores and service centers on Feb. 4 about a recall on 817,143 year 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles, and all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The decision came after the vehicles failed to comply with the federal motor vehicle safety standard that requires vehicles to have a chime when a driver starts their vehicle but has not buckled their seat belt.

Because of the recalls, an online database has been created for Tesla owners to check whether or not their vehicle has been affected.

The most recent recalls come shortly after Tesla released its third quarter earnings in October.

In the report, the company stated that its product orders had been divided more evenly across its factories after a growing inability to match its manufacturing rates and costs throughout the second half of the year.

In the SEC filings from the same quarter, Tesla added, "Any delay or other complication in ramping the production of our current products or the development, manufacture, launch and production ramp of our future products, features and services, or in doing so cost-effectively and with high quality, may harm our brand, business, prospects, financial condition and operating results."

The company's stock also saw a drop after its investors raised concerns about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Musk's net worth reportedly fell to $177 billion following the acquisition — a $92 billion decrease from the the previous year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

