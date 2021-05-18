Tesla in Autopilot Crashes into Parked Police Car Causing 'Significant Damage'

"This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said

Washington State authorities are investigating after a Tesla on autopilot mode crashed into a parked police car on Saturday, causing significant damage.

The collision occurred in the 25200 block of 103rd Ave, while a deputy was responding to a vehicle that had sheared a power pole in half, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Around 30 seconds after the deputy parked his patrol car on the shoulder of the road to talk to first responders, a Tesla in autopilot mode struck the deputy's vehicle, the department wrote on Facebook.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

"This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next," the sheriff's office wrote.

Tesla in Autopilot Crash Credit: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

The Washington State Patrol is leading an investigation into the incident, the agency told ABC News. The name of the Tesla owner was not disclosed.

"The deputy had his overhead emergency lights activated at the time and was partially blocking the roadway to protect the collision scene," Washington State Patrol reportedly said in a statement to the news outlet.

"While Troopers investigated the collision, the driver of the Tesla claimed that he had the vehicle in 'Auto-Pilot mode' and assumed the vehicle would slow and move over on its own."

The Tesla owner was ticketed for the accident, ABC News reported.