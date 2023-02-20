Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway

Four firefighters assisting with a previous call sustained minor injuries and were treated, according to reports, which noted that their firetruck had to be towed from the scene

Published on February 20, 2023 05:43 PM
A Tesla driver died after colliding with a firetruck on Interstate 680 in Northern California on Saturday.

The Tesla Model S plowed into the truck when it was parked on the freeway, blocking off lanes as workers attended to another accident, according to the Associated Press.

Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, told the outlet that the driver was declared dead on the scene while a passenger in the car was critically injured.

Four firefighters who were in the first-responder vehicle at the time of the crash also sustained minor injuries and were treated.

The Tesla needed to be cut open to remove the injured passenger, who was promptly taken to the hospital, Dutter said.

"Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles," the Contra Costa County Fire Department wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on-scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation."

PEOPLE reached out to the Contra Costa County Fire Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff for comment.

Photos of the accident scene show the wrecked Tesla with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. The firetruck — worth $1.4 million, according to the AP — was also damaged and had to be towed from the highway location.

Tesla recently announced a voluntary recall for 362,758 vehicles, including the Model S, which are equipped with with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) software.

However, California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said it was unclear whether an intoxicated driver was a factor or whether or not the car was operating with automation or driving assistance features, according to the AP.

At least 14 cars have crashed into emergency vehicles while using assisted driving system, the AP reported.

The firetruck had its lights on and was parked across northbound lanes on the freeway to protect first responders assisting with the earlier call, Dutter said.

On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced in the recall that the FSD "increases the risk of a crash" due to several bugs in the software, which Tesla will remedy with a free over-the-air update.

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections," the recall states.

