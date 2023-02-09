Tesla Driver Appears Asleep at the Wheel on Calif. Highway in Video Footage: 'She Was Conked Out'

A woman was apparently asleep at the wheel in a Tesla last week as it raced down a California highway — and it was all caught on camera.

Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were traveling down 15 Freeway near Temecula last Thursday when they spotted a driver who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla, according to CW affiliate KTLA and ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

Dolas, who captured the encounter on camera, said she followed the Tesla for 15 minutes before calling police to report the incident, per the reports.

"She was conked out," Dolas told FOX affiliate KTVU. "We kept saying, 'Someone wake up this Sleeping Beauty.' "

California Highway Patrol (CPH) Officer Mike Lassig told KTVU that officers did not catch up with the driver, so it's unclear if they were asleep, intoxicated or experiencing a medical episode.

"It's a mystery," Lassig said.

CPH did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Vasiliki Dolas via Storyful

In Dolas' video, shared by Storyful, the Tesla driver can be seen slouched over her vehicle as it speeds down the freeway.

Dolas told KABC-TV that the Tesla "would accelerate a little and then slow down, even when there wasn't that many cars ahead of it" on the road.

"At one point, it just sort of took off," she added. "We actually had to accelerate ourselves to go catch up with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dolas said the driver, who was wearing sunglasses, did not seem responsive as she repeatedly attempted to get her attention, according to KTLA and KTVU.

"We started honking to try to get her attention because maybe she's having a health emergency or something," the Las Vegas woman told KTLA. "I really wasn't sure."

Dolas reported the incident to authorities as traffic got "thicker and thicker," per KTLA's report. However, authorities ultimately did not catch up with the woman.

It is illegal for drivers in California to be asleep or unconscious while behind the wheel of any car, Lassig said, per the reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also investigating issues with Tesla's autopilot and self-driving features, according to multiple news outlets, including Reuters.

"Motorists have to realize that they have to be awake, conscious and sober so they can take control of the vehicle," Lassig said, per the outlet.