Terry Wayne Wallis Dies Nearly 19 Years After Miraculously Awaking from 19-Year Coma

"His wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed," reads an obituary for Terry Wayne Wallis, who became known as "The Man Who Slept for 19 Years"

Terry Wayne Wallis, who made headlines around the world in 2003 for regaining consciousness after spending 19 years in a coma, has died. He was 57.

The Arkansas native died on Tuesday at Advanced Care in Searcy, according to his obituary. His death took place just over a week before what would have been his 58th birthday, and mere months before the 19th anniversary of what his late mother Angilee Wallis called his "miracle" awakening.

Wallis' intense medical journey began in July 1984, when he and a friend were inside a car that plunged off the road and into a creek, the Associated Press reported in 2003. By the time they were found the following day, Wallis was comatose and his friend had died.

The crash took place just six weeks after the birth of Wallis' daughter Amber, per his obituary.

After spending 19 years in a coma, Wallis regained consciousness on June 12, 2003, and became known all over the world as "The Man Who Slept for 19 Years," reported NBC News.

Terry Wallis (C) his wife Sandra (L) and daughter Amber (R) taken in 2002 Terry Wallis (C) and his family, including daughter Amber (R) in 2002 | Credit: Family Photo via Getty

The news came as a surprise and delight to his family — and fittingly enough, his first word was "mom."

"He started out with 'Mom' and surprised her and then it was 'Pepsi' and then it was 'milk,'" one of his caretakers told the BBC after he woke up in 2003.

His mother Angilee told the broadcasting company that she "just fell over on the floor" when it happened. (She later died in 2018.)

His daughter, who was 19 when he regained consciousness, said that he hoped to be able to relearn how to walk for her, the BBC reported at the time.

According to loved ones, doctors said his family's continuing care played a role in helping him wake up after so much time.

"His mother and all of his family cared for him relentlessly during his coma and afterwards," his obituary read. "His family would bring him home on alternate weekends for years. Doctors believe that this stimulation contributed to his awakening period."

Wallis was remembered as having a "wonderful sense of humor" as well as a love of music.

"He enjoyed eating anything at any time and loved drinking Pepsi," his obituary read. "He liked listening to live music, especially when his brother Perry was playing."

"Terry was a great teaser and loved to tease his sister. His wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family," the obituary continued.