5 Children and a Married Couple of 58 Years Found 'Side by Side' Among Tennessee Tornado Victims

The deadly tornadoes that tore through Tennessee, decimated buildings and downed power lines also killed an elderly couple married for nearly 60 years and a husband, wife and their 2-year-old son, among others.

Twenty-four people, including at least five young children, died in the storms, which hit Nashville and surrounding counties like Putnam early Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

Donna Eaton, 81, and her husband James were killed after their Mt. Juliet home was leveled by a tornado, according to The Tennessean.

James, who would have turned 85 on Wednesday, and Donna were reportedly found lying “side by side” on a mattress.

“The best earthly example of what a marriage should look like. They showed Christ’s love and his sacrifice. They both loved our families through challenging times of life,” their grandson Jake Hardy-Moore told the outlet of his grandparents’ 58-year union.

Their deaths were confirmed by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, which also announced the death of 38-year-old Brandy Barker, who was working security at a CEVA Warehouse.

Meanwhile, a media release from the city of Nashville also said Albree Sexton, 33, and her boyfriend Michael Dolfini, 36, were killed by storm debris in East Nashville.

Sexton, who was a bartender at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, died at the scene, while Dolfini died at the hospital shortly after, authorities said. The couple had just left Attaboy lounge, where Dolfini worked.

Image zoom Albree Sexton and Michael Dolfini facebook

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club paid tribute to the couple on Instagram, and arranged a donation page for their families.

“Albree was a talented and inspired bartender, but more importantly, she was a bright light and a truly wonderful person,” the bar wrote. “She will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

About 80 miles east, in Cookeville, Josh and Erin Kimberlin were killed in the tornado along with their 2-year-old son Sawyer, ABC/Fox affiliate WTVC reported.

Hattie Collins, 4, was also killed in the area, according to her Cookeville church, Collegeside Church of Christ. The young girl’s parents and sibling were hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday, and the family had lost their home, according to the church.

Image zoom Hattie Collins (R) with her family GoFundMe

Putnam County reported 18 people dead, 88 injured and three missing, according to the National Weather Service Nashville.