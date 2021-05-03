“Now that he’s safe, we all are getting a good laugh from it,” the child’s mother said

Tenn. Toddler, 2, Freed After Getting Stuck in Antique Wooden Barrel

Kids sometimes end up in the craziest places.

Tennessee toddler Dorian Strubing got stuck in an antique wooden barrel on Saturday during a visit with his grandparents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 2-year-old had to be removed from the barrel with the help of officials and medical professionals, who cut through the barrel with a power saw and screwdrivers, WKRN-TV reported.

Photos obtained by the outlet show that Dorian had to be lifted and driven to the hospital in the barrel, with his head, shoulders and arms stuck out from the top.

Dorian's mother Kelly Strubing shared that Sumner County Emergency Medical Services and the Portland Fire Department worked alongside hospital workers to free the toddler.

Sumner County EMS and Portland FD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

At the hospital, medical professionals used X-rays to determine where Dorian's hips, knees and feet were in order to make an opening with a power saw, Kelly told WKRN-TV.

Once a hole at the bottom of the barrel was created, the toddler was able to straighten his legs and be pulled out from the top.

RELATED VIDEO: Toddler Mimics Dad's Workout

Dorian held on to a teddy bear throughout the rescue.

"It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he's safe, we all are getting a good laugh from it," Kelly told the news station.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dorian also left the hospital with the wooden barrel full of messages from the staff who helped free him and a popsicle treat.