Tennessee Teen, 15, Tragically Killed in Freak Accident While on a Missionary Trip to Mexico

Image zoom Callie Jordan Callie Jordan/Facebook

A Tennessee teen who was spending her summer giving back to another community was tragically killed last week in a freak accident.

Callie Jordan was on a missionary trip in Mexico with a team from the Suwannee Baptist Association when the tragedy occurred, the First Baptist Church of Jasper, Florida announced on Facebook Friday.

According to the church group, the mission team had stopped to get gas for their van that day and while they were waiting inside the vehicle, a tree suddenly came toppling down on it.

Callie, 15, reportedly suffered a “serious head injury” from the freak accident, while another passenger in the van had a broken arm.

The church said they were attempting to get the pair transportation to medical help, but it was sadly too late as nearly six hours later, they made the heartbreaking announcement that the Sweetwater, TN teen had died.

Image zoom Callie Jordan Callie Jordan/Facebook

RELATED: Girl Scout, 11, Tragically Killed by Falling Tree in ‘Freak’ Accident at Indiana Campground

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to say that Callie Jordan has passed away due to her injury…” the church wrote on Friday. “We ask that you please continue to pray for her family during this time, as well as her church, and all the missionaries who were there.”

On Monday, the church group shared a post from Callie’s grandmother, Ramona Jordan, who revealed that she was currently on her way to Mexico with the high school students’ parents, Matthew and Amanda Jordan, to bring Callie’s body home.

“We cannot express enough thanks for your prayers and love extended to our family,” Ramona wrote on Facebook. “Now we are getting ready to board the plane for Mexico, where we will be met by Andy [Ramona’s husband] and other members of the mission team in Guadalajara around 1:00.”

“Matthew and Amanda will be with Callie again,” she added of the teen’s parents.

According to the Middle Florida Baptist Association, the Jordans will return home to Sweetwater once the Mexican funeral home releases Callie’s body.

Image zoom Callie Jordan with her parents, Matthew and Amanda Jordan Callie Jordan/Facebook

Since the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up by several family friends to help the Jordans with expenses. In just three days, over $33,700 has been raised.

“I won’t try to put words to explain this away because I can’t and they would just all be wrong and fall short,” the page reads. “If you know this family you know how precious they each are individually and even more as a family.”

“They are on their way to Mexico to bring Callie home. The expenses will be great,” the page continues. “They will need time to grieve without worrying about finances. Please donate what you can. Let’s continue to cover them… with our ability to help ease the financial burden.”

RELATED VIDEO: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Tree Falls on Her While She Was on a Hammock

Aside from donating money, people also used the platform to express their condolences to the Jordans and remember Callie.

“Callie was one of the hardest working basketball players I got to help coach from time time. Soar with the angles [sic] sweet girl,” wrote a former coach of the teen’s.

“Even though me and Callie wasn’t [sic] close it still hurts to see such a caring and loving and all around amazing person go to heaven at such a young age when she had a full life ahead of her rest easy, and fly high Callie,” noted someone else.

“she was an amazing friend and sweet person who has done a lot of good, she was so smart and was loved by many.She will be missed.”

“If the world had more young people like Callie in it, it would be a much better place!” added another person. “Her kind smile and warm laugh will be thoroughly missed!!!”