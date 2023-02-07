Tenn. Police Chief Fired as New Details Emerge in Department's Ongoing Sex Scandal Investigation

As new details about the sex scandal that rocked a Tennessee police department continue to emerge, La Vergne Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis has been fired.

Davis was initially put on paid administrative leave after city officials were notified that an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint had been filed by Maegan Hall, one of the officers involved, according to NBC affiliate WSMV-TV and CBS station WTVF.

In the complaint, Hall alleged that Davis fostered an environment that encouraged the encounters to take place, reported WTVF.

During the city's investigation into the sexual misconduct within the department, officials hired a third-party investigator to examine what Davis knew, according to WSMV, which cited a press release from the city.

"The third-party investigator concluded Davis was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved," the release says, per the outlet. "The conclusion also states that Davis impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct, 'contrary to City policy and permitted — if not encouraged — conduct potentially contrary to state and federal law.'"

The Police Department and the city of La Vergne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davis, now the sixth officer to be fired amid the scandal, was terminated on Monday, according to WSMV. Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named as interim chief of police.

Davis' page on the La Vergne Police Department's website is no longer active, while a page for Hatcher lists his job title as interim chief of police.

In addition to Hall, who, according to transcripts released by WSMV, admitted to being sexually involved with multiple officers, Detective Seneca Shields, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sergeants Lewis Powell and Henry Ty McGowan have also been fired. Additionally, Officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay and Gavin Schoeberl have been suspended.

"There aren't words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders. Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief," Mayor Jason Cole said in a statement, per WSMV and WTVF.

"We take the health, safety, and well-being of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously, and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable," Cole added. "We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what's right for our officers, our city employees, and our community."

The investigation began in December, according to a report shared by WMSV.

Mayor Jason Cole launched the inquiry after a source told him about Hall's relationships with some of her fellow officers, per the report.

In interviews conducted for the internal LVPD investigation, Hall confessed to trading nude photos, playing "strip Uno," and engaging in other alcohol-fueled escapades with some of her fellow officers, according to transcripts obtained by WMSV.

"Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand," she told investigators, per the transcripts.

In one interview, Hall told investigators that she and her husband are in couples counseling and are hoping to stay together.