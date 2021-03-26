"He served his community up until his dying day and I’m proud of him for that," said Stan Shaw's daughter, Rhea Shaw Grebenik

Tenn. Officer Celebrating Retirement After 50 Years Dies on the Way Home from Final Day at Work

A Tennessee cop who dedicated his life to his community died last week, just as he was preparing to retire after 50 years of service.

Stan Shaw was leaving his final day of work on March 19 when he suffered a medical emergency, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family friend Michael Quinton.

"He was found unresponsive in his vehicle after leaving for home," Quinton wrote. "EMTs were able to get his heart going as he was transported to the hospital. It was determine[d] he had a heart attack."

Quinton said the incident left Shaw "without oxygen for too long" and that he was placed on life support in a local hospital.

While there, the longtime officer underwent multiple scans and second opinions, but never regained any brain function, according to the page.

His wife of 38 years was then forced to make the difficult decision to pull her husband from life support, Quinton said.

Shaw was officially pronounced dead on Monday. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children and grandchildren, according to the GoFundMe.

In the days since Quinton set up the page, it has raised over $2,300. The proceeds will help Shaw's wife with funeral and medical expenses, as well as living costs while she takes time off of work.

"I would forever be grateful if we could come together and take some of the burden off of her during this time," Quinton wrote.

Prior to his tragic death, Quinton said Shaw "dedicated 50 years [to] law enforcement, protecting his community and trying to steer folks onto a better path."

He first retired as a chief deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office more than 10 years ago, but didn't stay home for long, according to CBS affiliate WVLT. About a month later, he returned to law enforcement to work as a deputy for Hamblen County Sheriff's Office, the outlet reported.

"He went about a month without working in law enforcement and decided he couldn't do it. He loved being a cop way too much," Rhea Shaw Grebenik, Shaw's daughter, told WVLT. "Sitting at home wasn't working and he wanted to help people."

Shaw Grebenik said her father was always looking out for others, especially those he encountered while on the job.

"He believed in second chances," she explained to the outlet. "So, if he arrested you or came in contact with you, or you had been arrested, he was one of the officers who would sit down with you and counsel you."

After 50 years of service, Shaw planned on officially retiring and doing the things he loved, according to his daughter.