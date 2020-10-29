Tennessee Mom Dies in Car Crash Hours After Attending Murdered Son's Funeral: 'We're Totally Shocked'

Cason Lee Walker, 63, died after attending the funeral of her 36-year-old son JaJuan Clark

A family in Tennessee is weathering two tragedies after its matriarch was killed in a car crash just hours after attending her son's funeral.

Cason Lee Walker, 63, died from her injuries on Oct. 19 after her car hit a concrete culvert along Trenton Road in Clarksville, police said, according to The Leaf Chronicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities believe the mom's vehicle failed to merge lanes as she was driving home with three other passengers in the car.

One of Walker's sons was sitting in the passenger seat and her nieces were in the back at the time of the fatal wreck, a family member told the newspaper. All three were said to be in a stable condition after undergoing minor surgeries.

"They're going to be OK, they are just pretty shaken up," Walker's niece Ourana Jordan, who was not involved in the crash, said.

Walker had just finished attending the funeral for her 36-year-old son JaJuan Clark when she involved in the single-car accident, according to a GoFundMe page set up in support of her family.

Clark died on Oct. 10 after he was found "severely wounded" on a roadway near the Global Mall in Anitoch, Tennessee, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"He appeared to have been shot," police said in a news release. "Clark was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital."

Image zoom JaJuan Clark | Credit: Nashville.gov

A homicide investigation is ongoing and police are asking with information about Clark's shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In the meantime, Walker's family said that they are "trying to hold on" as they process the two tragedies.