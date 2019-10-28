Tennessee Man Killed by Falling Tree While Trying to Rescue Dog from Storm: 'Most Generous Man'

Image zoom Ray Wood Facebook

A Tennessee man braving a storm to rescue his dog was killed on Saturday after he was hit by a falling tree.

Ray Wood, 63, died near his Adamsville home after he stepped outside to retrieve his family pet from the brewing storm, ABC affiliate WBBJ reported.

His daughter Kendra Hensley confirmed his death on Facebook, writing that he died “instantly.”

“The wind had gotten up and he went out the back door to get his dog out of the wind and rain and a tree fell and it appears to have killed him instantly,” she wrote, according to ABC/CBS affiliate WKRN. “Please be in our prayers for our family during this difficult time. He was a man of God so I know sure that his soul went to heaven. It’s not goodbye. But see you later.”

Wood’s friend James Lee also remembered him fondly, telling WBBJ he was a “super fellow.”

“If I needed anything from him, it didn’t make no difference when it was, how it was, he was there,” Lee said.

Wood was a former band dad and pit crew leader at Adamsville Jr./Sr. High School, according to a post the school’s band shared to Facebook.

“The absolute worst part of yesterday was the news that we lost one of our own, a former band dad and pit crew leader,” the post read. “Mr. Ray Wood was the nicest, most generous man. Our hearts are broken over his loss and for his family. He will be so deeply missed by us and the community for which he had a heart of serving.”

The powerful storm left a large amount of damage in its wake in the small town of Adamsville, which sits about 100 miles east of Memphis.

WBBJ reported massive power outages, and quoted a resident saying the destruction looked as if an “EF5 tornado” had blown through the area.

Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis also reportedly signed a declaration of emergency for the area on Sunday.