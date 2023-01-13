Tenn. Girl with Terminal Cancer Celebrates 4th Birthday Early with Princess Party of Her Dreams

A young Tennessee girl, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, celebrated her upcoming 4th birthday last weekend with a very special princess-themed party planned by members of her community.

Adalyn, 3, of Brentwood, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor known as "diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma" (DIPG) in the summer of 2022, according to Today.

The survival rate for DIPG is "very low," with "no cure for this tumor" available at this time, according to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

So, with Adalyn's 4th birthday on March 31, her parents Stephanie and Andrew wanted to make sure their daughter got the party she deserved — and would never forget.

"We aren't sure if she will make it to her fourth birthday so we thought, let's have an early party," Stephanie told Today.

Gretchen Kuhn

That's when they linked up with Tanya Sturm and Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, which helped throw Adalyn a party fit for a princess.

Sturm, who founded Dreams and Wishes, tells PEOPLE that the "super small organization" with the goal of giving children and their families "something to look forward to" while they work through a cancer diagnosis, she says.

"We want to provide these children and their families with a lasting memory of hope and joy," Sturm says, "We are 100% dependent on donations to grant wishes. We do not receive any government funding."

Adalyn's Disney princess-packed party took place on Jan. 7 with some of her favorite characters making an appearance, including Princesses Elsa and Anna and Olaf the Snowman from the Disney animated film Frozen.

"At first, Adalyn felt overwhelmed," Stephanie said, "but when she saw Olaf, she opened her arms and said, 'He needs a warm hug.' "

Gretchen Kuhn

Adalyn's parents began spotting symptoms in their daughter shortly after she turned 3 last year, according to Today. Her mom said the little girl complained of "fleeting head pain," was frequently stumbling — including one morning where "she couldn't stand up" — and was unable to move her right eye.

After a trip to their local hospital, the family was referred to Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, where Adalyn was diagnosed with cancer.

She spent three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) before undergoing 30 rounds of radiation nearly every day over the next six weeks. Though she completed her treatment in August, her prognosis has not changed.

Then came the idea for the party, which Dreams and Wishes happily helped create.

Gretchen Kuhn

A friend of Sturm's offered to use her house in Brentwood for the party, Today reported. Sturm also received donations of a princess dress, a snowman arch and more.

Partygoers on Saturday enjoyed storytime in the backyard and the talents of a balloon artist, who created a 4-foot version of Princess Ariel from the Disney animated film The Little Mermaid.

The party's menu included kid-friendly favorites such as meatballs, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs and Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, as well as goodies like Adalyn's favorite, key lime pie, and a homemade "wedding cake" that Andrews baked with the birthday girl.

Gretchen Kuhn

In total, more than 40 people took part in Adalyn's special day. Sturm told Today that she was thrilled to see the support that the little girl received from her community.

"I put requests on social media," Sturm said, regarding the party, "and it was amazing how people wanted to help."