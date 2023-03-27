Tenn. Freeway Crash Kills 6 Young Girls, Including a 1-Year-Old Infant

Six young girls, including a 1-year-old infant, were killed in a car crash that ejected the victims from their seats onto the middle of a freeway in Tennessee, authorities said.

The six female passengers who died were between the ages of one and 18. First responders were unable to revive them at the crash scene, a statement from Robertson County Emergency Medical Services said.

The two-car crash happened just before 2 a.m. local time Sunday. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and it is not known if they were related.

Two adults were also injured in the incident, including one woman who suffered critical injuries after also appearing to have been ejected from the wreckage. She was stabilized by ambulance paramedics and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville by Vanderbilt LifeFlight, authorities said.

A man also suffered minor injuries, per police.

Robertson County Emergency Medical Services Director Brent Dyer spoke to local outlet WSMV about the traumatic scene.

"It's one of the hardest things we'll ever do, as anybody in emergency services, is to realize that you can't do something for a child," Dyer said, adding: "Something like this would shock anybody. We are still human."

A statement from Robertson County EMS said mental health and counseling services for responders have been organized.

"Our office recognizes the incredible difficulty of this scene," the statement said. "Please keep the families and persons involved in your thoughts and prayers."

Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.