"Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN," said Gov. Bill Lee

At Least 15 Dead and Dozens More Missing After Tennessee Floods, According to Officials

Aug 21, 2021; Dickson, TN, USA; Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn.

Aug 21, 2021; Dickson, TN, USA; Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn.

At least 15 people are dead while dozens more remain missing following record-breaking flooding in middle Tennessee, according to authorities.

Ten deaths were originally reported Saturday night, but by Sunday morning, five more had been accounted for, according to NewsChannel 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chief Deputy of the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office Rob Edwards noted that "about 40 others" were missing on Saturday after the flash floods, per The New York Times.

Authorities performed residence checks throughout the weekend in the rural county, which is about 72 miles west of Nashville and boasts a population of around 18,500.

"We have lost a lot of roads, both rural and major highways," Edwards said in a statement to The Times. "In my 28 years, it's the worst I've ever seen it."

A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

Currently, all flash flood watches and warnings have expired, National Weather Service Nashville said in a social media statement.

The loss of life occurred after inches of rain hit Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties, the National Weather Service said on Saturday morning. By the evening, some areas had gotten over a foot of rain.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Local news broadcasts showed the devastating aftermath of the flooding, including homes submerged in water and vehicles flipped over on highways. Widespread power outages have also been reported.

A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, "Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas."