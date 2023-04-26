Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'

A 27-year-old firefighter from Tennessee died after he was involved in a rollover crash in his fire truck while responding to a call on Monday.

North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department Captain Roy Sewell Jr., "was responding to a request for a landing zone" for a medical helicopter on Cedar Fork Road when the rollover crash occurred, according to a statement from the Tazewell Police Department (TPD).

Tennessee Highway Patrol said he was behind the wheel of a Spartan Fire Truck on Monday when the vehicle went off the side of the road, ABC affiliate WATE-TV reported.

Sewell died as a result of the crash, the TPD said Tuesday. The department offered its condolences to Sewell's family, as well as those who knew him from his work with the fire service.

The North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department (NTVFD) confirmed his death in a separate statement.

"Roy represented the best of us all," the department wrote. "We love you brother. Greater love hath no man than this."

Captain Roy Sewell Jr. Tazewell Police Department/Facebook

Officials said Sewell was responding to an ATV crash involving a child, according to WATE-TV and CBS affiliate WVLT-TV.

NTVFD Chief LaRoy Brandt said a helicopter was being brought in to help transport the injured victim, and Sewell was doing what he could to help, per WVLT-TV's report.

"His last real message on the radio was 'Where do you need me?' " Brandt said, according to the outlet.

Sewell had worked with the NTVFD for nearly a decade, according to WVLT-TV. Brandt said the late fire captain was someone who "believed in serving his fellow man."

"All you had to do is ask him for help, and he'd be there. If at all possible, he'd be there," Brandt recalled, per the outlet.

He was also an employee at Walmart, according to his Facebook page and obituary.

Sewell leaves behind a pregnant wife and daughter, according to WVLT-TV and his obituary. "Roy was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and son," reads the obituary, which states at another point that his "favorite" thing "was spending time with his wife and little girl."

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. local time in the Claiborne High School Auditorium.