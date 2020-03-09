Tenn. Dad Mourns His 4-Year-Old Daughter Who 'Loves to Be Held' After She Dies in Tornado

A father whose daughter was one of the victims in the deadly Tennessee tornadoes is speaking out about his little girl and the final moments they shared in an embrace.

Matt Collins said he’s been experiencing “unbearable” pain ever since his 4-year-old daughter Hattie was killed in the storm that ravaged their Cookeville community early Tuesday morning.

“We are living the tension of devastation and love,” he wrote in a Facebook post Sunday on behalf of his wife Macy and their other daughter Lainey — both of whom also survived the tornado.

“Words do not do justice for how we feel for Hattie,” Collins continued. “The pain is unbearable at times, and present all the time.”

The grief-stricken father began the heartbreaking post, which has been shared over 35,000 times, by noting how Hattie had always treasured physical affection — and last Tuesday was no exception.

“Hattie loves to be held,” he wrote. “Ever since she was born, Hattie has loved being held. In 4.5 years, she has slept with Macy and I nearly every single night — close. She wants to feel you. Early on Tuesday morning March 3, Hattie had wound up in our bed once again.”

The trio was sleeping together — Hattie between her parents — when they were awoken by a tornado alert on Macy’s phone, Collins recalled.

After turning on the television and learning that the tornado was headed their way, the Cookeville parents grabbed their other child and took cover.

“Macy grabbed Lainey, I had Hattie, and we hit the floor,” Collins wrote. “The sound around us was unlike anything I have ever heard. Deafening silence.”

“As soon as we hit the ground with the girls, the tornado hit. Everything was collapsing and going up around us,” he continued. “I was yelling as loud as I could. I don’t remember what I said or even if what I said were words at all, but my yells were pleads for my girls to hang on.”

Once the tornado had passed, Collins said he believed his family was “relocated by the storm to somewhere around our front porch,” though it was unclear because their house had been destroyed.

“We were in the dirt, in the crawl space, but together,” he wrote.

Collins soon began calling for help, and the family was discovered by neighbors Kory and Lauren Farmer, who also lost their house in the storm.

“Kory could hear my screams. He had a light and was able to locate the four of us. Macy was holding Lainey. I was holding Hattie. We had never let go,” he recalled. “Kory took the girls from our arms because he could see all 4 of us were injured.”

Other neighbors who were impacted by the storm, including Luke and Amy Carty and Jill Mynatt, also stepped up to help the family and ensure that they received medical attention. All the while, Collins said, little Hattie and Lainey “never touched the ground.”

“Jill held Lainey and checked her into the hospital. Luke was holding Hattie,” he wrote. “She had already passed. Luke held her though. Hattie loves to be held. My girls never touched the ground.”

Despite being shielded through it all, Hattie died of her injuries, while the rest of her family was hospitalized and were in stable condition as of March 5, according to their church, Collegeside Church of Christ.

Devastated over the loss of his eldest daughter, Collins finished his post with a chilling story about Hattie’s final hours and assured his followers that he believed she was safe and in the arms of someone new.

“Every night before bed, Macy would read Hattie a story,” he explained. “Monday night, after they finished reading, Hattie looked up at Macy as she often does after story time. Hattie would rather talk than sleep. She told her, ‘Mommy, I can see Jesus and he is wearing all white.'”

“Hattie could see more clearly than the rest of us,” he added. “Before we knew Jesus was going to hold her that night, she did. We do not believe the Lord took our girl from us. We believe he is holding our girl for us. And Hattie loves to be held.”

Hattie was one of at least 24 victims who died in the storms that hit Nashville and surrounding counties like Putnam. At least four other young children died, as well as an elderly couple married for nearly 60 years and a family of three.

The first tornadoes were reported late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, moving east with speeds of 60-175 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In downtown Nashville alone, approximately 40 buildings collapsed, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Schools, businesses and one popular concert venue were all reduced to rubble. Other areas that have reported damage include Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Germantown.

To learn more about how you can help those affected by the Tennessee tornadoes, click here.