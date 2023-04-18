Dad Searching for 4-Year-Old's Bear That Plays Late Mom's Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated to Goodwill

"It had already been sold by the time they came back to the store," a representative for Goodwill Industries-Knoxville tells PEOPLE

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 11:10 AM
Tenn. Girl, 4, Searching for Build-A-Bear that Plays Her Late Mothers Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated at Goodwill
Build-A-Bear. Photo: Build-A-Bear

When a young Tennessee girl's teddy bear was accidentally donated and sold at a local Goodwill, she lost more than just a favorite stuffed animal. It was also a reminder of her late mother. Now, their community is coming together to try and help.

Tylor Kennedy said that after the death of his 4-year-old daughter's mom, the child received a very special Build-a-Bear from her grandma, according to ABC affiliate WATE-TV.

"Her grandma made her [a] bear with her mom's heartbeat in it," Kennedy told the outlet, sharing that you can hear the sound when you squeeze the tie-dyed rainbow bear's paw.

Unfortunately, that bear somehow got inside a bag of donations he recently dropped off at a Goodwill store in Tazewell.

"They didn't realize it was in there until they went to get the bear," Cindy Dodson, a representative for Goodwill Industries-Knoxville, tells PEOPLE. "And it had already been sold by the time they came back to the store to see if it was there."

"When items come in, our staff automatically want to get them out on the floor," says Dodson, who adds that unfortunately, employees have "no way of knowing if an item was donated by mistake or if it had a sentimental value."

As for why the stuffed animal sold so quickly, that's likely because it was from Build-A-Bear.

"Build-a-Bears are so recognizable," says the rep. "If you see a Build-a-Bear at a thrift store, a lot of people will grab it. They're one of a kind."

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Ohio Women Who Went Missing on Birthday Trip Found Safe in 'Extremely Remote Area' of New Mexico

Now, they're just hoping the story has a happy ending.

"Our heart breaks for the family," adds the rep. "We have a sign on our door as well for customers, making them aware and doing everything that we can to try to help that family find the bear."

The sign, which was posted on social media by local radio station WRIL, states that the bear "is the only thing" the four-year-old has of her mother, and includes a hand-written note about how she "really wants it back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"PLEASE if you have it, return to this store so we can reunite them," reads the notice.

Additionally, the girl's grandmother shared a video of the actual lost bear with the station, so that anybody searching for it would know what to look (and listen) for.

So far, Goodwill has received many messages from people calling to say they hope the bear is found.

"I can tell you, there's a reason we're called the Volunteer State," says Dodson. "Everybody rallies around to try to help. There are no strangers whenever something comes up. Everybody wants to try to help."

If returned, the person will be reimbursed for the purchase.

The girl's father is joining Goodwill in asking whoever purchased it to turn it into the store.

"Please, if y'all find it or see anybody that has one, just check or turn it [in]," he told WATE-TV.

As of Monday, Build-A-Bear Workshop also shared the story on their Facebook page, writing, "Let's help find this bear!"

Related Articles
Scientists Find Life on Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Great Pacific Garbage Patch Is Now So Vast That Sea Creatures Have Turned It Into a Home
Cordelia Kuether 4, Dies After Getting Hit by a Van While Walking with Family on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
72-year-old man loses leg during gator attack in Brevard County
Alligator Bites Off Man's Leg at Florida RV Park and Is Later Spotted With Foot in Its Mouth
morris schwartz
New Book by Morrie Schwartz, Who Inspired 'Tuesdays with Morrie,' Is 'Filled with His Love of Life'
Bryce Basso
Maine Student, 17, Falls to His Death While Hiking with Friends at National Park: 'A Genuinely Good Kid'
Austin Police investigating body found in Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam
4 Bodies Recently Found in Downtown Austin Lake, But Police Say There's No Evidence of Foul Play
Search Underway for 3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico from More Than 10 Days
3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico for 13 Days, Including Husband and Wife
Grandmother caring for 12 grandchildren after mother dies while giving birth
Detroit Grandmother Raising All 12 of Her Daughter's Children After She Dies Giving Birth
Australian dad does 3,206 push ups in an hour to break record
Australian Dad Breaks World Record with 3,206 Push-Ups in 1 Hour: 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Kansas City Teenager Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up His Siblings
Clayton Vaughn
Texas Father, 21, Killed After Loose Tire Falls from Highway Trailer and Slams into Windshield
rainbowland protests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1FGzHy5wA&ab_channel=WISN12News
Parents Support 'Wonderful Teacher' Placed on Leave amid Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Song Controversy
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside
Spanish Woman, 50, Emerges from Cave After 500 Days Alone Underground: 'I Didn't Want to Come Out'
Sun City Poms
Arizona Cheer Squad for Women Over 55 Aims to 'Inspire Before We Expire,' Says 81-Year-Old Member
Dalai Lama
Tibetan Leader Defends Dalai Lama for Asking Boy to 'Suck' His Tongue: He's 'Beyond the Sensorial Pleasures'
Megan Nicole Locklear
Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Car at N.C. Dealership Had 'Gone to Sleep' Weeks Ago and 'Never Woke Up'