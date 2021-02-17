The boy was on a tube with three other children that was being pulled by an ATV driven by his father, according to police

9-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Dies from Sledding Accident After Snow Tube Crashes into Mailbox

A 9-year-old boy has tragically died after a sledding accident in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The fatal incident occurred on Tuesday when four children were sledding in a tube down Seward Road, the Brentwood Police Department said in a statement.

The tube was being pulled by an ATV driven by the boy's father when it slid through ice and collided with a mailbox, according to police.

The boy — identified by local news outlet WTVF as Campbell Martin — suffered critical injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

The three other children on the tube were not injured, according to police.

"Our hearts go out to this family during this time," Brentwood police said in a statement. "This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers that can be associated with sledding."

Police also urged the public to be cautious when sledding — advising that people "avoid sledding in areas where there are any obstacles" and "never have a sled pulled by a vehicle."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in support of the Campbell family in the wake of the deadly accident.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised more than $16,000 toward its $40,000 goal.

According to a December 2020 study conducted at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, 220,488 patients were treated in U.S. emergency departments for injuries related to sledding from 2008 through 2017.

Of those patients, nearly 70 percent were children ages 19 or younger.