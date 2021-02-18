Tennessee Boy, 10, Dies After Saving Sister, 6, from Frozen Pond

Abigail Luckett has been recovering in the hospital since the tragic accident

A 10-year-old boy Benjamin Luckett in Tennessee died on Sunday after saving his younger sister Abigail Luckett, 6, from a frozen pound.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Millington Fire Department responded to the family's home where they rushed both children to the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, the sheriff's office told Fox 13.

Benjamin was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

The family's pastor Stacey Stilgenbauer claimed the siblings were playing near a pond behind their home with another one of their brothers. While playing, Abigail fell into the frozen pond, Stacey told Fox 8.

One brother called to their father Robert for help while Benjamin dove in to save his sister. The father was able to bring Abigail back to shore, but not his 10-year-old son.

"[Firefighters] said the best they could tell, [Benjamin] was trying to keep her above water," Stacey said to Fox 8.

"It's a low probability event with, unfortunately, a high consequence, and our hearts go out to the family right now," Brent Perkins, of the Shelby County Fire Department, told WREG.

"So the bottom line is the bodies of water down here normally don't freeze with enough thickness to support a person on it and it can be very dangerous," Perkins added.

Jamie Stilgenbauer has been sharing updates about Abigail's condition on Facebook along with photos of her recovery.

In an update on Tuesday she shared that Abigail is "off the ventilator" and "doing very well."

Jamie added that the children's mother, Christine, told Abigail about her brother Benjamin's death. "Christine was praising God he gave her the strength to tell Abby. She had been so burdened by knowing she had to do this. Abby is upset, but taking it okay. She wanted to place her hand in the mold of Benjamin's hand that the staff made. Christine is thankful for your prayers," the family friend wrote.

On Wednesday, Jamie said Abigail is now in a "regular room" and slowly getting assistance with walking.

"She needs assistance walking but they dont want her getting pneumonia so they are do a little at a time. She will remain on a strong antibiotic due to the pond water in her lungs could cause an infection," Jamie wrote.

The family friend added, "[Christine] thanks everyone and asks that you please get the word out warning parents and other children on ice covered ponds."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the funeral costs for Benjamin and hospital care for Abigail.