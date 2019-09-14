Tennessee Baby Born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 Weighs 9 Pounds, 11 Ounces

Image zoom 9/11 baby Methodist Healthcare

A tragic day has been turned into a joyous — and very coincidental — occasion.

A family in Germantown, Tennessee welcomed a baby girl this week, and her birthdate and time are incredibly unique.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 — but the real kicker is that little Christina’s weight also came in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Oh my God! This is 9-11, 9-11, 9-11 baby,” the doctor said when the triple coincidence was realized, parents Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown told ABC7 News.

Justin recalled to local Memphis station WREG that “time was just rolling” after they entered the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

“Then all of a sudden, we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'” he told the outlet.

Rachel Laughlin, the patient care coordinator at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown — the hospital where Christina was born and where Justin works — told WREG that she’s never experience such a moment in more than three decades.

“I’ve never seen it in 38 years,” she said. “It’s very rare, but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is.”

Justin and Cametrione said that Christina’s birth brings joy to a day of tragedy — Wednesday was the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that took place on September 11, 2001.

“On that day, 9/11, you know, you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” Cametrione told WREG.

Justin added that the family is “very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house.”